West no longer shy about being a little selfish

WHITE PIGEON — Claycee West has made a name for herself in a short period of time.

The sophomore starting point guard for White Pigeon’s girls’ basketball team is already one of the better players in Southwestern Michigan.

West proved that recently by scoring 38 points in the Lady Chiefs’ 66-11 Southwest 10 Conference rout at Eau Claire. Her point total eclipsed the school’s single-game scoring record of 36 previously held by Michelle Avery since 1989.

So far this season, the 5-foot-8 West is averaging 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists. 4.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

West, who scored 236 points as a freshman on varsity, has put up 188 points in White Pigeon’s first seven games this season.

With a little over two-and-a-half varsity seasons left in her career, West is on pace to surpass Brooke McClure’s career scoring mark of 1,224 set in her senior year in 2003.

McClure currently is White Pigeon’s head varsity girls’ coach.

McClure was pleased to see West get the single-game scoring record.

“It was fun and exciting that we all got to celebrate Claycee’s record together,” McClure said.



