West helps Lady Chiefs derail Raiders

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s girls basketball team recorded a crucial 37-33 win at home in Southwest 10 Conference action over Decatur Friday.

Claycee West had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals for White Pigeon, now 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the league. Rainie Atherton had 10 points and four rebounds. Reyna Fielis added nine points. Hannah Freedline posted five points and four rebounds. Lauren Dressler had six rebounds for the Lady Chiefs, who led 28-22 after three quarters.