WHITE PIGEON — Brooke McClure has been waiting for a couple weeks to see the full potential of her White Pigeon girls’ basketball team.

With her team finally back at full strength, McClure had her opportunity to see everyone on her roster perform.

The Lady Chiefs didn’t disappoint their head coach either in a 48-30 home win Tuesday over Bangor.

Senior Claycee West scored 15 points and broke McClure’s career scoring mark of 1,224 points. West now has a career total of 1,226 15 games left in the regular season.

West also added four rebounds, four assists and five steals for White Pigeon, now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the Southwest 10.

White Pigeon, which jumped out to 12-4 lead after one period, 18-8 at halftime and 29-16 after three quarters, also got 14 points and three rebounds from sophomore Lauren Dressler. Hannah Freedline added six points and five rebounds. Rainie Atherton added four points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds for the Lady Chiefs.

“Tonight was a fun night. All of my girls are finally cleared to play from their injuries, so it was really nice to have a bench. We played really hard as a team and everyone stepped up and was a threat offensively. We also got to celebrate Claycee beating our school record in career points. She has worked really hard and she deserves to be recognized for all her efforts. I am honored to have been a part of her success. I look forward to seeing what her future holds,” McClure said.