West’s triple-double keys Lady Chiefs’ win over Bloomingdale

WHITE PIGEON — Claycee West was unstoppable for White Pigeon Tuesday night.

The 5-foot-9 sophomore attained a triple-double in White Pigeon’s 53-41 Southwest 10 Conference girls’ basketball win at home over Bloomingdale.

The win improves White Pigeon to 3-3 in the league and 4-4 overall. Bloomingdale falls to 1-3 in the conference and 1-4 overall.

West scored 36 points to go along with 10 rebounds, 11 steals, four assists and five blocked shots for the Lady Chiefs.

Reyna Fielis added six points for White Pigeon. Melissa Hayden had three points and six rebounds. Sidney Mishler added three points, five assists, and four rebounds. Clara Varela chipped in seven rebounds and one point. Shanna Hagner had two points and four boards, while Courtney Delarye added two points and two rebounds.



