Wagner expects young Wildcats to learn, grow from loss to Chieftains

DOWAGIAC — Three Rivers’ junior pass-catch duo of Jalen Heivilin and Bryce Morlan helped the Wildcats’ avert a shutout in Thursday’s 21-7 Wolverine Conference football loss at Dowagiac.

Heivilin flicked a five-yard scoring toss to the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Morlan with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter.

It was one of the brighter moments all night for Three Rivers’ explosive spread offense that had largely been held in check up to that point by the Dowagiac defense.

Dowagiac had built itself a commanding 21-0 advantage after three quarters before Three Rivers, now 1-1, was able to capitalize.

Mike Stanger’s Chieftains, now 1-1 in the league, scored twice in the second quarter on Duan Simpson’s 10-yard run and Caleb Murphy’s one-yard ground strike. Drew Davis was successful on both PATs for a 14-0 halftime advantage.

Shiquan White capped off a four-play 19-yard scoring drive during the third quarter with a 39-yard TD sprint. Davis added the PAT.

Brenden Murphy, Dowagiac’s starting senior quarterback, did a credible job moving the Chieftains’ offense. The home team held a 373-139 advantage in total net yardage behind a strong offensive line of Gabe Green (6-2, 220), Justin Lyle (5-10, 190), Nick File (5-10, 215), Mike Sarabyn (6-6, 270) and James Millin (6-3, 320).

Dowagiac had great success on the ground using five different ball carriers. White gained 75 yards on eight touches. Jamin Hunt had six carries for 58. Richard Payne busted out 48 yards on eight carries. Simpson had 31 yards on 10 attempts and Murphy ran five times for 26.

The Chieftains obtained 19 first downs to just eight for the Wildcats.

Stanger challenged his defense after it gave up 21 fourth-quarter points in a 38-27 loss the previous week at Vicksburg.

“We were embarrassed last week with how we let Vicksburg’s quarterback run on us. This week we challenged the kids and came out with a chip on our shoulder,” Stanger said.

“We utilized our best athletes and spread things out. Our offensive line is young and green, but we want to keep teams honest when they load the box up on us. I’m not sure our juniors quite knew what to expect last week. We just focused on the little things this week and were able to sustain some drives.”

