Volleyball teams tip off postseason today in district tournaments

PLAINWELL — The postseason has finally arrived for high school volleyball teams with district tournaments on tap for this week.

District champions will advance onto regional competition Nov. 12-14. State quarterfinals matches take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19 with the semifinals scheduled for Nov. 21-22 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. The state finals are Saturday, Nov. 23 back at Kellogg Arena.

In today’s matches, Three Rivers faces Plainwell at 7 p.m. in a Division 2 district opener at Plainwell. The winner advances to face Otsego at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals. The other semifinal pits Parchment against the Comstock/Vicksburg winner at 5 p.m. Semifinal winners meet in the championship Saturday at 11 a.m.

Four-time defending state champion and No. 5-rated Bronson will be favored in the Division 3 district in Centreville.

Tonight’s match at that location has Constantine going up against No. 8-ranked Centreville at 6 p.m. with the winner facing Union City at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The other semifinal has Bronson meeting White Pigeon at 7 p.m.

The finals are Thursday at 7 p.m.

In the Division 3 district at Kalamazoo, No. 1-ranked Schoolcraft meets Delton-Kellogg in the second of two matches scheduled there today at 6:30 p.m. The opener has Galesburg-Augusta squaring off against Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at 5 p.m.

Vermontville Maple Valley gets the winner between Schoolcraft and Delton-Kellogg at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Kalamazoo Christian gets the winner between Galesburg-Augusta and Hackett Catholic Prep at 6:30 p.m. The finals are 6:30 p.m. at Thursday.