Volleyball Roundup

BANGOR — Mendon’s volleyball team kept its Southwest 10 Conference unbeaten record intact with a thrilling five-set win at Bangor Thursday 23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 23-25, 15-9.

“What a match. Bangor is scrappy defensively and very disciplined. Their serve receive is tough and they make great decisions,” said Mendon coach Chad Miller.

“We had more errors than I would like, especially serving errors but we fought through it to pull out the win. It’s good for our girls to be challenged. We need to focus a little more on minimizing our own mistakes to force teams to beat us, instead of giving them free points. Still it’s a good win and I’m proud of my team.”

Mendon is now 4-0 in the league.

Amaijha Bailey had eight aces and 12 digs for Mendon. Aubrey Crotser added three aces and 32 assists. Kayley Kramer came through with six aces and 11 kills. Hannah Duchene posted 14 kills, two blocks, and seven digs. Anna Smith finished with 17 kills, three blocks, and 14 digs. Julianna Hagenbuch had five digs.

