VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP

Eau Claire — Mendon’s volleyball team went right to work sweeping host Eau Claire 25-6, 25-12, 25-12 Thursday.

“We were in system almost every play and looked solid in all the measurable areas. With a nice spread offense and good defense, the girls looked good,” said Mendon coach Chad Miller. “It really was an amazing night serving for us though.”

Mendon had a total of 31 aces as a team on the night.

“I am very excited about how our team is developing and performing,” Miller added.

Amaijha Bailey had five aces and five digs for Mendon. Aubrey Crotser had seven aces and 21 assists. Hannah Duchene finished with one ace, three digs, two blocks and 11 kills. Hayley Kramer added two aces and eight kills. Julianna Hagenbuch chipped in one ace. Anna Smith had three aces, three digs, and eight kills. Cierra Nightingale tossed in eight aces and five kills, and Abby Miller had four aces and two digs.

Lady Bulldogs sweep Cardinals

BLOOMINGDALE — It wasn’t pretty, but Centreville’s volleyball team managed to pull out a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 Southwest 10 Conference win Thursday over the host Bloomingdale Cardinals.

“We were not able to get in sync tonight which led to many unforced errors and unearned points for Bloomingdale,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom.

“Even though it was a rough night, I think it was a good wake-up call for the girls. We know we have a good team with a lot of talent, but we also know that we have to bring our A game on a daily basis for us to be in the conversation for our end of the season goals.”

Mostrom was impressed with the senior leadership shown by Sara Lewis and Carlee Odom.

“Sara and Carlee have stepped up in the last couple matches to help put the games away a little quicker. These girls know what it takes to win and I feel like they have stepped up through our week night to help us stay on ton through three sets,” Mostrom said.

Odom had eight kills, two aces, and three digs. Logan Jourdan added two kills, nine digs, and two aces. Kenleight West-Wing had two kills and two digs. Joanna Larsen pitched in four kills, two digs, and three blocks. Ivee Lewis chipped in one kill, three digs, one ace, and a block. Samara Schlabach had six kills, 12 assists, seven digs and three aces. Sara Lewis ended the night with one kill, 14 digs, and one ace. Kalee Schrock had one kill, four assists, four digs and one ace, and Abby Nighswonger contributed one assist and three digs.

WP pulls together, beats Marcellus

WHITE PIGEON — White Pigeon’s volleyball team put together its finest match of the season to beat Marcelus 25-18, 25-17, 25-23 at home in a Southwest 10 Conference battle Thursday.

“My team came to play tonight. They showed a lot of perseverance, hustle, and heart. They put in a lot of hard work in Wednesday’s practice and are improving on the things they need to work on,” said White Pigeon coach Britney Baechler. “They continue to grow and learn from mistakes, and I could not be more proud of how they handle themselves.”

Colline Collins had four digs for the Lady Chiefs. Shanna Hagner tossed in two aces, 12 digs, 16 assists and five kills. Emma Sandy had 16 digs and five kills. Courtney Delarye finished with two aces and five digs. Zinnia Hartwick posted three digs, three assists, and one kill. Abby Haney had six digs, six assists, and one kill. Paige Brock had nine digs, seven kills, and one block. Angela Gibson added two digs and two kills. Claycee West had four aces, 17 digs, two assists, 14 kills and four blocks. Sidney Mishler had one assist, 13 digs, four kills and one block.

Joleigh Small had two assists, one ace, and 13 digs for Marcellus, now 5-4-1. Mackenzie Buck added 18 kills, two digs, and four blocks. Sophia Feller had three digs. Savannah Lowery had one kill and three blocks. Rhylee Welburn added one assist, one kill, and a pair of digs. Madison Fisher had 22 assists, three kills, 12 digs and one block. Grace Mihills totaled one kill, one ace, nine digs and four blocks. Lillian Tone had seven kills, one ace, seven digs and one block. Destinee Buck added eight digs.

“It was a rough night for us. We had a difficult time getting the ball to our setter and if we didn’t terminate the ball, White Pigeon would have the answer for that rally. I felt like they attacked us relentlessly and we were on our heels most of the night. Coach Baechler has done a very nice job with them,” said Marcellus coach Tony Hooley.