VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Behind a loud and enthusiastic home crowd and student body, Centreville’s girls volleyball team swept White Pigeon 25-12, 25-16, 25-21 Tuesday in a Southwest 10 Conference match.

“We came out with excitement. It was our first home match and the girls were ready to play,” said Centreville coach Deric Mostrom.

“There was a lot of back and forth play. White Pigeon played good defense and got a lot of touches at the net, but we were playing good coverage on our hitters and we were able to blast through when we got our chance. Overall the girls played pretty well. It wasn’t a powerhouse game for us, but our defense gave us the opportunities needed to be successful on the offensive side. It also gave us an opportunity to try a few different things in the latter games that we may be able to use in the future.”

Sophomore Joanna Larsen led Centreville on the front line with a .500 hitting average with 12 kills in 20 attempts.

“It’s been fun watching Joanna grow throughout the year and become more comfortable at the net on the offensive side and she is protecting well on the defensive side as well,” Mostrom said.

“Kale Schrock directed our team well at setter and Sara Lewis anchored our back row.”

Schrock finished the night with 22 assists, one ace, one kill and six digs.

Sara Lewis had 25 digs to go with one ace.

Kenleigh West-Wing had one kill and one dig, while Carlee Odom added two aces, four kills and 11 digs. Kayla Jepsen added three kills. Abby Nighswonger contributed two assists. Ivee Lewis had two aces, two assists, two kills and 11 digs. Samara Schlabach had 10 assists, 11 kills, .333 hitting average, nine digs and one block. Logan Jourdan added one ace, two kills and 16 digs. Sam Bartelt had one dig.

White Pigeon got nine digs, 11 assists and two kills out of Shanna Hagner. Emma Sandy contributed 16 digs, five kills and three blocks. Courtney Delarye added 10 digs. Zinnia Hartwick produced four digs. Abby Haney had two aces, nine assists and 11 kills. Paige Brock added 11 digs. Angela Gibson had four digs and one kill. Claycee West added 13 digs and five kills. Sidney Mishler had nine digs and six kills for the Lady Chiefs.

Lady Hornets sweep Cardinals

MENDON — The Mendon Lady Hornets volleyball team disposed easily of visiting Bloomingdale Tuesday 25-11, 25-6, 25-10.

“It was a good game all-around with good serve-receive and defense. Our setting and hitting looked good as well. It was nice to stay in system the whole night,” said Mendon coach Chad Miller. “The girls continue to work hard and get better every day.”

Hannah Duchene had 13 kills, three blocks, four digs and three aces for Mendon. Hayley Kramer contributed 10 kills, three blocks, three digs and a pair of aces. Anna Smith chipped in 10 kills, 2.5 blocks three digs and three aces. Brooke Cooper and Cierra Nightingale both added three blocks apiece. Amaijha Bailey finished with nine digs and four aces. Aubrey Crotser ended the night with four aces and 25 assists for Mendon.

Marcellus spikers fall at home

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus volleyball team dropped a Southwest 10 Conference match at home Tuesday with Decatur 20-25, 21-25, 18-25.

Joleigh Small had one assist and 13 digs for Marcellus, now 5-3-1 overall and 0-1 league. McKenzie Buck added one assist, 14 kills and one ace. Sophia Feller had one kill and four digs. Rylee Welburn added five assists, four kills, one ace and two blocks. Madison Fisher had 22 assists, two kills, one ace, 10 digs and one block. Grace Mihills had two kills and three blocks. Lillian Tone had one assist, 11 kills and four digs.

Lady Falcons win in four games

CONSTANTINE — Constantine’s volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 win at home Tuesday over Delton-Kellogg.

The Lady Falcons are now 14-2-3 overall.

Paulina Diaz had 10 kills, 17 points, six aces and one block for Constantine. Mackenzi Dobosiewicz had 12 kills, 15 points, three aces and 17 digs. Madi Tulley finished with seven points, two aces, five kills, one block and seven digs. Macey Tulley had seven points, two aces, five kills and 10 digs. Raigan Dumm added 14 assists and six digs. Piper Ousley contributed 12 assists and 10 digs and Madi Platz ended the night with 12 digs.