VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP

CENTREVILLE — Two of the top 10-ranked teams in Division 3 will battle it out for a district championship tonight at 6 p.m.

Both Centreville and Bronson won easily over their semifinal opponents Wednesday in semifinal action.

No. 8-ranked Centreville disposed easily of Union City 3-0, while No. 5-ranked Bronson defeated White Pigeon 25-16, 25-8, 25-10.

Centreville and White Pigeon stats were not available at press time.

Mendon crushes Heritage Christian

MENDON — Mendon’s volleyball team swept Kalamazoo Heritage Christian Wednesday in a Division 4 district semifinal.

Heather Bowers’ Lady Hornets earned a 25-12, 25-11, 25-15 win.

Howardsville Christian School whipped Lawrence 3-0 in the other match.

Mendon will face Howardsville Christian School in today’s finals at 6 p.m.

Leading Mendon was Anna Smith with eight aces and 16 kills,. Gracie Russell posted 29 assists to go with seven digs. Isabella Smith had 17 digs. Andrea Hoffman had five kills.

Lawton ends Marcellus’ season

LAWTON — The Marcellus girls volleyball team was swept in three consecutive games in their Division 3 district opener Tuesday against host Lawton.

Rylee Welburn had three aces for Marcellus to go with seven kills, three blocks and three digs. Allison Daughtery and Lillian Tone added nine kills apiece and Emma Holmes had six. Rachel Mihills added 31 assists and nine digs for the Lady Wildcats. JoLeigh Small produced 24 digs, Tone 19 and Holmes 11.