VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP

CONSTANTINE — The Constantine girls volleyball teams swept Delton-Kellogg Tuesday at home 25-16, 25-16, 25-23.

Madi Tulley had 10 kills, 14 assists, 14 digs and two aces. Leah Dumm added five kills, 12 assists, eight digs and two aces. Hannah Outlaw posted five kills, seven digs and three aces. Maddy Cullifer added seven kills and two digs. Maria Buscher had three kills. Laci Lutz contributed eight digs. Charlee Balcom added five digs.

Marcellus runners-up in own quad

MARCELLUS — The Marcellus volleyball team lost in the finals of its own quad Tuesday to Kalamazoo Home School 18-25, 25-22, 11-15.

Marcellus won its opening two matches over Howardsville Christian 25-14, 25-23 and Kalamazoo Heritage Christian 25-15, 25-13.

Allison Daugherty had eight kills, four blocks, two assists and one dig for Marcellus. Emily Grice produced 10 digs. Emma Holmes had seven aces, 12 kills, one assist and nine digs. JoLeigh Small tossed in one ace, one kill to go with 48 digs. Kieya Kubert-Davis added nine digs. Lillian Tone amassed four aces, 12 kills, one assist and 26 digs. Rachel Mihills tossed in four kills, 28 assists and 15 digs. Rhylee Welburn posted eight aces, three kills, one block, 11 assists and seven digs. Savannah Lowery finished with three aces, five kills and one block.