VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP

MENDON — Just a few days after beating Mendon in a dual meet to win the Southwest 10 Conference title, Centreville proved that victory was no fluke by beating the Hornets once again on their home court in Saturday’s league tournament.

Centreville, now 35-8-2, went a perfect 15-0 against conference foes, including the six wins it put together in Saturday’s tournament.

In pool play, Centreville defeated Bloomingdale 25-13, 25-10, took out Decatur 25-18, 25-16, beat Bangor 25-6, 25-20 and Hartford 25-10, 25-7. In the semifinals, Centreville overcame a one-set deficit to beat White Pigeon 21-25, 25-12, 25-7 before defeating Mendon in the championship match 24-26, 25-18, 25-11.

“As always, we know we were going to get the best play from every team. We did a lot of good things in pool play. All 15 of my girls came in and filled their role in whatever way I asked. They worked hard, communicated and supported each other. We had some tough times, but in the end the girls got the job done,” said Centreville head coach Deric Mostrom.

White Pigeon’s great defensive play pushed Centreville to the limit in game one.

“We again got pushed by White Pigeon in the first set with great defensive play. We made some adjustments after game one to set up our game plan and it worked out,” Mostrom said.

“The girls stepped up in set two and three and we were able to start running the offense the way we wanted too.”

Mostrom expected another tough battle with Mendon in the finals.

“This was the third time we faced them on their home floor and I don’t care what team you are, its always hard to win three times in a row. We came out a little flat and Mendon got their offense rolling. We didn’t do terrible and we kept fighting, but at the end of the game we had some key errors that led to a Mendon victory,” Mostrom said.

“After a couple adjustments and a more efficient and consistent game, we were able to start pushing them back and put them on their heels.”

Centreville offense went from 10 percent efficiency to almost 50 percent between sets one and two.

“It all starts with our passing and serves. I praise my serve receive girls as well as my servers. When we have the ball and get into our offense I really don’t think we can be stopped from many teams in the state,” Mostrom said.

“We continued in our efficiency in set three, worked well together and it was a great end to the day with a third-set win.”

Joanna Larsen led Centreville with five aces, 53 kills, four assists, 12 blocks and 64 digs.

“Joanna hit at a .450 efficiency today and she took care of the ball,” Mostrom said.

Hannah Duchene added 30 kills, seven blocks, 13 aces and was praised by her coach for stepping in and playing some good defense when asked to do so.

Isabel Stauffer added 43 assists and Kenleigh West-Wing had 53 assists as Centreville’s setters.

“Isabel and Kenleigh continue to distribute and take care of the ball at a good rate,” Mostrom said. “Kenleigh also took care of the ball as a hitter at a high rate and is becoming a go to hitter on our team. She is very dynamic, reads the court well and continues to be strong at the net.”

West-Wing added 27 kills.

Sarah Stauffer had 14 kills, five aces, 19 digs and two blocks for Centreville.

Kate Miles added 45 digs and Jaedan Blades had 32. Blades also had five aces and Miles three.

Mostrom also noted the strong performances of Grace Nighswonger who had 11 kills and McKenzi Sheterton with nine.

“Grace and McKenzie did a lot of other good things that the stats won’t show,” Mostrom said.

Savannah Miller finished the day with a setting percentage of 50 percent, including 18 assists.

“I am excited for the rest of the season watching her grow and continue to be a key part to the team,” Mostrom said.

Madi Yoder added 15 assists. Sabrina Spence had three kills and two blocks. Dani Stauffer added seven kills and Kamryn Troyer had one ace and seven digs.

Mendon began the day with consecutive wins over Eau Claire 25-4, 25-14, White Pigeon 25-19, 25-12, Marcellus 25-19, 25-12 and Cassopolis 25-19, 25-12.

In the semifinals, Mendon defeated Decatur 25-22, 26-24 before losing in the finals to Centreville.

Mendon was led by Anna Smith with two aces, 55 kills, eight blocks and 33 digs. Andrea Hoffman had three aces, 28 kills, seven blocks, three assists and 14 digs. Alexis Ames added nine kills, one block and 13 digs. Gracie Russell posted six aces, five kills, three blocks, 117 assists and 28 digs. Isabella Smith had nine aces and 37 digs. Julianna Hagenbuch added two aces, two kills, one assist and 63 digs. Mackenna Cupp had eight kills, six assists and eight digs. Nicole Parsons had 15 digs. Payton Griffith added two aces and 37 digs. Ryley Mullin and three assists. Taylor Heitkamp contributed eight aces, 26 kills, four blocks, one assist and 15 digs for the Lady Hornets.

White Pigeon started its day off by beating Cassopolis 25-19, 25-16, losing to Mendon, splitting with Marcellus 25-16, 24-26 and beating Eau Claire 25-10, 25-7.

White Pigeon lost in the semifinals to Centreville to end its day.

Rainie Atherton had six assists, one ace and 63 digs. Blossom King had three digs. Abby Haney added 61 assists, four aces, one kill and 23 digs. Emma Stuck had six assists, one kill, two blocks and three digs. Zinnia Hartwick had seven aces, 12 kills and 26 digs. Ashley Delarye tossed in six aces, one block and nine digs. Paige Brown came up with four blocks and four digs. Lauren Dressler finished with one ace, five kills, six blocks and two digs. Claycee West had one assist, seven aces, 51 kills, seven blocks nand 36 digs. Madison Krull had one ace, seven kills and six digs fort the Lady Chiefs, now 29-14-3.

Constantine wins in three games

CONSTANTINE — Constantine defeated Coloma in three games Thursday 25-19, 25-16, 25-21.

Madi Tulley had 11 kills, 19 assists and 14 digs for Constantine. Hannah Outlaw finished with 12 kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Leah Dumm added seven kills, 22 assists and 14 digs. Kailey Orton tossed in nine kills and three digs. Maria Buscher managed six kills and a pair of blocks. Kaylee Stears ended the night with nine digs and three aces and Alyssa Parmer had five digs and two aces.

“Our consistency was much better tonight. We knew we had to be aggressive at the net and our hitters brought the intensity to the court tonight,” said Constantine coach Jennifer Herschbach.