VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP

Hornets top Sturgis, St. Philip

STURGIS — The Mendon varsity girls’ volleyball team completed its regular season with two victories in Wednesday’s Sturgis Quad.

Chad Miller’s Lady Hornets defeated Sturgis 25-17, 25-15, 25-19 before beating perennial state power Battle Creek St. Philip 25-22, 25-16, 29-27.

“It was our final tune-up before the postseason so I was glad to see us play well. We played well against Sturgis and stayed in front all three games. I loved that we kept pushing that whole match,” Miller said.

“St. Philip was a match I was excited for. I know the history between Mendon and St. Philip. We played well the first couple games with minimal errors. We didn’t play our best in the third game, but still gutted out the win. That was definitely a good win there.”

Amaijha Bailey led Mendon with six aces and 25 digs. Aubrey Crotser added 11 aces, 50 assists and 13 digs. Hannah Duchene had eight aces, eight digs, 32 kills and two blocks. Hayley Kramer added one ace, five digs and five kills. Anna Smith had one ace, 19 digs, 23 kills and three blocks. Cierra Nightingale added three kills and two blocks. Brooke Cooper had one ace, two kills and one block.

Bulldogs first in Silver Division at Vicksburg Mini-Tourney

VICKSBURG — Centreville’s volleyball team closed out the regular season Tuesday finishing fourth overall and first in the Silver Division at the Vicksburg Mini-Tournament.

