Volleyball Roundup

WAYLAND — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ volleyball team lost in the semifinals of the Gold Bracket in Saturday’s Wayland Tournament.

Three Rivers began pool play with a split against Holland Christian 23-25, 25-15 before earning a win over Wayland 25-20, 25-15, which earned the Lady Cats a top seed into the second round of pool play.

Wins over Plainwell 25-17, 25-19 and Traverse City West 25-23, 25-15 put Three Rivers into the Gold playoffs with a bye in the first round, setting up a semifinal matchup with Byron Center.

Three Rivers lost to Byron Center 25-20, 13-25, 13-15.

Campbell Haradine had 32 kills for the Lady Cats, now 21-15-4 overall, while Shelby Krawczak added 31, Hadley Miller 18, Gigi Gioiosa eight and Ellana Haifely had five.

Kylee Nash added 35 assists and Maya Bidelman totaled 33 for Three Rivers.

Leading the Lady Cats defensively was Tessa Hawkins with 69 digs. Krawczak added 37, Haradine 30 and Bidelman 23.

