Volleyball Roundup

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity volleyball team defeated Allegan in straight sets Thursday 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 in a home Wolverine Conference match.

Hadley Miller led Three Rivers with 10 kills. Campbell Haradine added eight, while Shelby Krawczak and Gigi Gioisa had six each, and Ellana Haifley produced three.

Maya Bidelman recorded 20 assists and Kylee Nash had 10.

Tessa Hawkins set the pace defensively for Three Rivers with 17 digs. Haradine added 15 and Ellie Karle contributed eight.

Miller also had two blocks. Haradine served up three aces, and Krawczak and Nash finished with two apiece.

Junior varsity

