Volleyball Roundup

MENDON — Mendon’s volleyball team finished the regular season undefeated in Southwest 10 Conference play with a sweep of Marcellus at home Tuesday 25-16, 25-16, 25-16.

“Undefeated speaks for itself. The girls get all the credit here. This was a goal from the very first league match. We wanted to be undefeated and win the league and we did just that,” said Mendon coach Chad Miller.

“It’s certainly a great feeling and an awesome accomplishment for the girls.”

Amaijha Bailey had 11 digs and two aces for Mendon. Aubrey Crotser had 28 assists, two aces and one block. Hannah Duchene added eight kills, one block and six aces. Hayley Kramer had five digs, eight kills and one ace. Anna Smith finished with nine kills, four aces and one block. Cierra Nightingale had three kills and two blocks. Lauren Oke added three kills. Mackenzi Oswalt had two aces for the Lady Hornets, who finished with a team-hitting percentage of .383 along with 17 aces.

Marcellus, now 15-15-3, got one kill and three digs from Joleigh Small. Mackenzie Buck had six kills, one ace, two digs and one block. Rhylee Welburn had one assist, three kills and one block. Madison Fisher added six assists and seven digs. Grace Mihills added one kill, one ace, one dig and two blocks.

Other contributions for Marcellus came from Ellie Holmes with two digs. Tessa Henry had three assists, three digs and one block. Lillian Tone had five kills and one block. Destinee Buck added three digs.



