Volleyball roundup

MENDON — The Mendon varsity girls volleyball team remained unbeaten in Southwest 10 Conference play at 6-0 Thursday following its 25-12, 25-14, 25-12 win over Cassopolis.

“Tonight we played as well as I have seen us play all year. We were disciplined on our block and our defense. We were in system on almost every point and served tough as well,” said Mendon coach Chad Miller.

“Cassopolis has some really big arms. They can really swing hard but when the block is as solid as it was and the defense is in the right spots, good things happen. The scores might not show it but we worked very, very hard tonight. I am very happy with how we played. I'll say it again, we are peaking at the exact right time.”

Amaijha Bailey had 12 digs and four aces for Mendon. Hayley Kramer tossed in four digs, six kills, and one ace. Anna Smith chipped in seven digs, 11 kills, and one ace. Hannah Duchene finished with 13 kills and one block. Brooke Cooper manufactured two blocks and a pair of kills. Cierra Nightingale had two blocks, three kills, and one ace. Aubrey Crotser had 29 assists and one ace.

