Volleyball roundup

ONSTANTINE — Constantine’s volleyball team defeated the visiting Lawrence Tigers 25-6, 25-17, 25-18 in SAC action Tuesday night.

“We came out strong in the first game which is something that we have struggled with so far this season. So, it was nice to see us accomplish a strong start,” said Constantine coach Jen Herschbach. “Our team is working hard on our transition and we could see improvements in this area tonight as well.”

Constantine improves to 5-1 in the SAC and 23-3-4 overall.

Paulina Diaz had six kills, four aces, and three blocks for the Lady Falcons. Mackenzi Dobosiecwiz added eight kills, 17 digs, and three aces. Macey Tulley had five kills, three aces, and three digs. Raigan Dumm chipped in 11 assists and three digs. Madi Platz added three aces and five digs. Hannah Ley had four blocks and two kills. Piper Ousley added nine assists and three digs. Cassie McNamara had three assists and three digs.

Also contributing for Constantine was Kiara Price with four kills and four digs. Paige Bowling had four digs. Bailey Rodewald added three digs, and Madi Tulley finished with two blocks and three digs.

Constantine competes in the Comstock Tournament on Saturday.

