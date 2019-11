Volleyball District Pairings

Division 2 (at Plainwell)

Monday, Nov. 4

Comstock vs. Vicksburg, 5 p.m.

Three Rivers vs. Plainwell, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Parchment vs. Comstock/Vicksburg winner, 5 p.m.

Otsego vs. Plainwell/Three Rivers winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Championship match, 11 a.m.

Division 3 (at Centreville)

Monday, Nov. 4

Constantine vs. Centreville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Constantine/Centreville winner vs. Union City, 5:30 p.m.

Bronson vs. White Pigeon, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Championship, 6 p.m.

Division 3 (at Kalamazoo Christian)

Monday, Nov. 4

Galesburg-Augusta at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 5 p.m.

Schoolcraft vs. Delton-Kellogg, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Schoolcraft/Delton-Kellogg winner vs. Vermontville Maple Valley, 5 p.m.

Kalamazoo Christian vs. Galesburg-Augusta/Hackett Catholic Prep winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Championship, 6:30 p.m.

Division 3 (at Lawton)

Tuesday, Nov. 5

Lawton vs. Marcellus, 5 p.m.

Bridgman vs. Decatur, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Niles Brandywine vs Lawton/Marcellus winner, 5 p.m.

Cassopolis vs. Bridgman/Decatur, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Championship, 10 a.m.

Division 4 (at Mendon)

Monday, Nov. 4

Howardsville Christian School vs. Covert, 5:30 p.m.

Climax-Scotts vs. Mendon, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Lawrence vs. Howardsville Christian/Covert winner, 5:30 p.m.

Climax-Scotts/Mendon winner vs. Kalamazoo Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 7

Championship, 6 p.m.