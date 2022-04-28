Vikings edge Wildcat golfers

NILES — The Three Rivers varsity boys’ golf team dropped a tight Wolverine Conference decision to the Niles Vikings on the road Monday 185-190 at Orchard Hills Country Club.

The Wildcats were led by Isaac Adams with a 44, followed by Garron Gahan and Nick Melville, who each carded a 46. Caleb Quake shot a 54 to round out the scoring for Three Rivers.

“I thought the guys did a nice job competing tonight. The course was a tough challenge, and we were able to put up a pretty decent score. Sophomore Nick Melville put together a really nice round for us, which is encouraging moving forward,” said Three Rivers’ coach Pat Kline.