Victory-filled weekend for the K-Wings

KALAMAZOO — The Kalamazoo Wings (19-18-1-3), winners of eight of their last 10 games, are on a roll these days. Securing three wins this past weekend and earning six points, the K-Wings find themselves above .500 for the first time in a long while and tied with the Quad City Mallards for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

On Friday, the K-Wings traveled to Brampton, Ontario to take on the Beast (21-14-2-2). Joel Martin stopped 33 shots and Tyler Biggs and Kyle Blaney scored for the K-Wings in their 2-1 win at the Powerade Center.

Returning home on Saturday, the K-Wings hosted their biggest rival, the Fort Wayne Komets (22-13-4-0). A three-goal third period by the K-Wings broke a 3-3 tie in route to a 6-3 victory over the Komets at Wings Event Center.

Capping off their third game in three days, the K-Wings hosted the Toledo Walleye (30-8-0-1) for a Sunday matinee.

