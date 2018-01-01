Vicksburg sweeps Three Rivers ‘9’

VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers varsity baseball team dropped both games of a Wolverine Conference doubleheader Friday at Vicksburg 6-0 and 6-2.

Three Rivers had just one hit in the opener; a single by Parker Ellifritz. Gavin Charvat had one stolen base.

Three Rivers scored both of its runs in the nightcap during the first inning.

Jalen Heivilin cranked out a double and had one stolen base for Three Rivers.

Devon Gidley and Ty Hackenberg collected a single for Three Rivers. Richard Scare drove in a run for the Wildcats.