Vicksburg edges Three Rivers in pitching duel

THREE RIVERS — Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to Vicksburg in the Division 2 district baseball tournament was a tough one to swallow for Three Rivers.

Kim Losik’s Wildcats, who finish 17-14, were on the cusp of pulling off a big upset before the Bulldogs yanked that opportunity away.

Vicksburg (29-9) went on to beat Otsego 8-0 in the championship game. Otsego edged Plainwell 7-1 in the other district semifinal.

Vicksburg advances to the Edwardsburg Regional on Saturday. The Three Rivers and Vicksburg game was scoreless through the first four innings.

Gavin Charvat led off the Wildcat fifth inning with a fielder’s choice and went to second on Bryce Morlan’s sacrifice bunt. Charvat stole third and later scored on a wild pitch by Vicksburg’s ace Brendan Lovell to put Three Rivers up 1-0.

Vicksburg answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the sixth to even it up at 1-1.

Trevor Pryson singled, went to second on Caleb Conkiin’s ground out and scored after Josh Povlock ripped a single into right field.

Three Rivers threatened in the sixth by getting runners to second and third but left both of them stranded.

