Vicksburg earns sweep over Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers varsity girls volleyball team lost at home to Vicksburg on Thursday 20-25, 17-25, 15-25.

Maddy Borst posted seven kills and two blocks for the Lady Cats. Hadley Miller finished with 10 kills and seven digs. Kali Heivilin added 16 digs, six kills and a pair of blocks for the Lady Cats, now 4-1 in the league.

Decatur sweeps Marcellus

MARCELLUS —Marcellus lost at home to Decatur in Southwest 10 Conference action Thursday 13-25, 20-25, 25-21, 14-25.

Emma Holmes posted four aces and five kills for Marcellus. Rhylee Welburn added two aces and six assists. Lillian Tone came up with nine kills. Savannah Lowery had five kills. Alison Daugherty tossed in nine kills and two blocks and Rachel Mihills had 20 assists.