Vicksburg blanks TR netters

VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ tennis team dropped an 8-0 Wolverine Conference decision at Vicksburg Friday in a makeup match.

At No. 1 singles, Erin Taylor of Three Rivers lost to Josephine Hosner 6-1, 6-7 (5-7), 2-6.

At No. 2 singles, Sidnee Arney of Three Rivers fell to Makenna Leach 2-6, 3-6.

At No. 3 singles, Abby Springer from Three Rivers was defeated by Kayla Eklund 0-6, 0-6.

At No. 4 singles, Megan Jacobs of Three Rivers dropped a 3-6, 1-6 decision to Adeline Reno.

