Versatility, instincts land local All-Star team berth in state tourney

CENTREVILLE — Versatility and great instincts have landed Centreville’s Major Baseball All-Star team a berth in the state tournament later this week.

Centreville defeated Edwardsburg 5-3 Saturday, July 15 in the championship game of the Michigan District 15 Tournament held in Vicksburg.

The Bulldogs finished pool play with a 2-1 record beating Three Rivers 10-0 and Vicksburg 4-3. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came against Edwardsburg 8-2 before avenging that setback to the Eddies in the finals.

Centreville now advances to the state tournament at Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The tournament begins with pool play on Friday morning. The team will depart early Thursday morning and arrive later that evening.

Centreville’s win over Edwardsburg was well earned. The Bulldogs were missing two players off its 11-man roster and were forced to play the entire championship game with only nine players.

Trevor Fulbright and Bryce Fulbright both missed Saturday’s championship game due to a prior family commitment.

