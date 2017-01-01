Veenstra, Foura recognized for stellar soccer seasons

THREE RIVERS — Two Three Rivers varsity soccer players have been recognized by the Wolverine Conference for their performance during the 2017 season.

Junior Derek Veenstra was selected to the first-team All-Conference team.

Veenstra, a forward, recorded 12 goals and five assists for Three Rivers on the season.

Junior Dan Foura was selected honorable mention for the Wildcats.

Four recorded two goals and two assists at defensive center back.

