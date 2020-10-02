Varsity coaches, players give back through Three Rivers Junior Pro

THREE RIVERS — Local youths have had the opportunity to build their basketball skills this winter by participating in the Three Rivers Junior Pro Program.

Three Rivers head varsity boys basketball coach Brian Burg said the program has around 75 players this year ranging in grades 2-6.

“We give kids that may be trying basketball for the first time or those that have skills, an opportunity to continue their interest in playing the game,” Burg said.

The current session of Three Rivers Junior Pro began on January 11 and will end on February 24.

Burg co-directs the program, along with Three Rivers varsity girls coach Jason Bingaman.

Serving as coaches and instructors for the program are members of the Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ teams.

“You can see the excitement the varsity players have coaching the younger kids and teaching basketball skills,” Burg said. “Its their chance to give back to the community for their support of them.”

Basketball clinics were also held a few weeks just before the Christmas Holiday for young fives through first grade.