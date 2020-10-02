Home / Home
Commrercial-News | Scott Hassinger - Three Rivers varsity boys basketball coach Brian Burg and Wildcats’ junior center Isaiah Moore work with youths Saturday morning during a session of Three Rivers Junior Pro in the Three Rivers Middle School gym. Commercial-News | Scott Hassinger - Youths work on their dribbling and ballhandling skills during Three Rivers Junior Pro Saturday.

Varsity coaches, players give back through Three Rivers Junior Pro

Mon, 02/10/2020 - 12:44pm scott
By: 
Scott Hassinger Sports Editor/Senior Writer

THREE RIVERS — Local youths have had the opportunity to build their basketball skills this winter by participating in the Three Rivers Junior Pro Program.

Three Rivers head varsity boys basketball coach Brian Burg said the program has around 75 players this year ranging in grades 2-6.

“We give kids that may be trying basketball for the first time or those that have skills, an opportunity to continue their interest in playing the game,” Burg said.

The current session of Three Rivers Junior Pro began on January 11 and will end on February 24.

Burg co-directs the program, along with Three Rivers varsity girls coach Jason Bingaman.

Serving as coaches and instructors for the program are members of the Three Rivers varsity boys’ and girls’ teams.

“You can see the excitement the varsity players have coaching the younger kids and teaching basketball skills,” Burg said. “Its their chance to give back to the community for  their support of them.”

Basketball clinics were also held a few weeks just before the Christmas Holiday for young fives through first grade.   

 

 

 

 

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media