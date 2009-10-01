Vancouver Canucks and K-Wings agree to an extension

KALAMAZOO – In their 46-year history, the Kalamazoo Wings have been affiliated with several NHL teams.

From 1974-1987, the K-Wings were the farm club of the Detroit Red Wings. The K-Wings added the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks to the mix in 1984. In 1987, things changed for the K-wings as the Red Wings, Flyers and Canucks were out and the Minnesota North Stars were in. That relationship carried on when the North Stars relocated to Texas and became the Dallas Stars. When the Stars and K-Wings ended their affiliation in 2000, the K-Wings also ended their run in the original International Hockey League (IHL).

Although the K-Wings were in the United Hockey League and the reborn IHL from 2000-2009, they were not affiliated with an NHL team. It was not until the K-Wings joined the ECHL that they were again working together with an NHL team. During the 2009-10 season, the K-Wings were affiliated with the San Jose Sharks and the Flyers. Over the course of their run in the ECHL, the K-Wings have also been affiliated with the New York Islanders (2010-11), New Jersey Devils (2011-12), Canucks (2011-15), St. Louis Blues (2013-14), Columbus Blue Jackets (2014-16) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (2016-17).