Unity Christian ends Three Rivers’ run

The Three Rivers boys’ basketball team showed a lot of maturity over the final few weeks of this season.

Although Tuesday night’s regional semifinal game against Hudsonville Unity Christian didn’t fall in Three Rivers’ favor, Brian Burg’s Wildcats were certainly a team to be reckoned with.

Hudsonville Unity Christian, champions of the Ok-Green Conference, proved too strong in a 89-51 win over Three Rivers (11-12) at Wayland Union.

Hudsonville Unity Christian (22-2) advances to Thursday’s 7 p.m. championship game against Benton Harbor (22-2).