Two medal for TR at Parma Western golf invite

JACKSON — The Three Rivers varsity girls’ golf team participated in the Parma Western Invitational on Friday.

The Lady Cats had just three players, including two that medaled individually.

Senior Erin Taylor and junior Heidi Hines both placed in the top 10.

Taylor finished with a score of 82 in the 18-hole event for third place overall, while Hines carded an 84 and tied for fourth place.

Sarah Haydon finished with a score of 116 to compete the entries for Three Rivers.