Two enter Three Rivers Hall of Fame

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday, March 2, at halftime of the Wolverine Conference boys’ basketball championship game, two stellar Three Rivers athletic alumni were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame: Sally Fetch-Lovejoy and Al Heivilin.

The Hall of Fame serves as a symbol of the school’s appreciation of the excellence, honor and devotion displayed by the recognized individuals and teams.

Fetch-Lovejoy, a 1974 graduate, was a three-sport athlete playing basketball, tennis and cheerleading. She played basketball for three years and was a team captain of the 1974 district championship team. This team also qualified for the regional championship. Fetch-Lovejoy was also a member of the cheerleading team for two years, and served as its team captain.

However, Fetch-Lovejoy may have made her biggest impact on the tennis courts for Three Rivers. She never lost a tennis match in the Wolverine Conference all four years. She was a conference champion in 1974 and part of the conference championship team that went 13-0 in 1974, in which she was also a team captain.

After high school, Fetch-Lovejoy attended Alma College where she was a member of their tennis and basketball teams all four years. In tennis, she was the MIAA #3 singles champion as a sophomore and the MIAA #1 singles champion her senior year. She was a team captain for the Scots as well. In basketball, she was a two-year starter and team MVP in 1978.

Upon graduating from Alma College in 1978, Fetch-Lovejoy coached basketball at Allegan High School from 1978-1983. During that time, she amassed an amazing 104-32 career coaching record, won the conference championship four times, and were three-time district champions.

Heivilin, a 1967 graduate, was a three-sport athlete playing football, basketball and track and field. He was a member of the varsity football team for three years and the varsity basketball team for two years. His best sport was track and field, where he held the school record in the long jump, 880 relay, hurdle relay and the broad jump relay. He was a four-year member of the varsity track and field team, as well as serving as its team captain. He was a regional placer in 1966 and 1967.

After high school, Heivilin attended Ferris State University where he was a member of the track and field team. He placed third in regionals in 1968 as a member of the Bulldogs’ team.