Turnovers bury Lady Cats against Eddies

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Lady Cats didn’t do themselves any favors with the basketball.

Jason Bingaman’s ballclub committed a season-high 34 turnovers Friday in a 56-32 Winter Homecoming loss at the Purple Palace to Edwardsburg.

“We struggled to take care of the basketball tonight. We didn't shoot the ball well and when you give your opponent 20 extra possessions, turnovers were 34-14, you make it tough on yourself. We are disappointed in how we played, but will hopefully learn from it,” Bingaman said.

“We have two big games next week to get moving forward.”

Three Rivers visits Coldwater on Tuesday for a non-league battle before hosting Wolverine Conference non-divisional foe Otsego on Thursday.

Edwardsburg’s defensive pressure forced Three Rivers into 12 first-quarter turnovers.

The Lady Eddies soared out to a early 15-2 advantage. Three Rivers, now 11-2 overall and 8-1 in the league, was able to slice its deficit to 10, 17-7 by the end of the period following back-to-back three pointers by Alivia Knapp.

Three Rivers used a 11-2 run to start the second quarter, including eight points from junior forward Kali Heivilin to pull within one point of Edwardsburg, 19-18 with 4:05 left in the half. Edwardsburg,now 11-1 overall and 8-1 in the league, finished the period on a 6-1 spurt to grab a 25-19 halftime advantage.

Edwardsburg built on its lead with a 18-5 run during the third quarter. That surge pushed the Lady Eddies cushion to 43-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Three Rivers managed just one field goal during the final period with the rest of its points during the stanza coming from the free-throw stripe.

Three Rivers finished the night shooting 9-of-40 from the floor (23 percent) and went 12-of-13 at the foul stripe (92 percent).

Heivilin had a double-double for Three Rivers with 19 points and 15 rebounds to go with two steals. Alivia Knapp added eight points, one assists and five rebounds. Rylie Kelly added four points and one rebound. Gabby Charvat had one point and three boards. Natalie Barnes had three rebounds and Illy Taylor pulled down two boards.

Edwardsburg shot 24-of-55 from the floor (44 percent) and 3-of-8 (38 percent) at the free-throw stripe.

The Lady Eddies outrebounded the Lady Cats 34-29.