Three Rivers junior tailback Jett Haifley (8) runs around the end while eyeing a Sturgis defender closing in on him near the sideline in Thursday’s preseason scrimmage at Armstrong Field in Three Rivers. It was the Wildcats’ first opportunity to lineup against an opposing team. Mendon and Hopkins also participated in the scrimmage. Three Rivers officially opens the season Thursday, Aug. 24 at home against Plainwell at 7 p.m.