Tuesday, Feb. 5 Sports Schedule
Boys’ basketball
Paw Paw at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.
Paw Paw at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
Paw Paw at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
Otsego at Sturgis, 7:15 p.m.
Constantine at Comstock, 7:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep at Schoolcraft, 7:30 p.m.
Mendon at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Girls’ basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Paw Paw, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Paw Paw, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Paw Paw, 7:15 p.m.
Quincy at Constantine, 7 p.m.
Sturgis at Otsego, 6:30 p.m.
Marcellus at Bloomingdale, 6 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 7 p.m.
White Pigeon at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.