Tuesday, Feb. 12 Sports Schedule

Girls’ basketball

Portage Central at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.

Portage Central at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.

Portage Central at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.

Eau Claire at Centreville, 6 p.m.

Decatur at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.

Bloomingdale at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.

Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix, 7 p.m.

Marcellus at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Constantine, 5:30 p.m.

Boys’ basketball

Three Rivers freshmen at Portage Central, 4:15 p.m.

Three Rivers JV at Portage Central, 5:45 p.m.

Three Rivers varsity at Portage Central, 7:15 p.m.

Eau Claire at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.

Mendon at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.

Colon at Climax-Scotts, 7 p.m.

White Pigeon at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.

Bangor at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Howardsville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Middle school wrestling

Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.