Tuesday, Feb. 12 Sports Schedule
Girls’ basketball
Portage Central at Three Rivers freshmen, 4:15 p.m.
Portage Central at Three Rivers JV, 5:45 p.m.
Portage Central at Three Rivers varsity, 7:15 p.m.
Eau Claire at Centreville, 6 p.m.
Decatur at Mendon, 7:30 p.m.
Bloomingdale at White Pigeon, 7:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix, 7 p.m.
Marcellus at Bangor, 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Constantine, 5:30 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Three Rivers freshmen at Portage Central, 4:15 p.m.
Three Rivers JV at Portage Central, 5:45 p.m.
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Central, 7:15 p.m.
Eau Claire at Centreville, 7:30 p.m.
Mendon at Decatur, 7:30 p.m.
Colon at Climax-Scotts, 7 p.m.
White Pigeon at Bloomingdale, 7:30 p.m.
Bangor at Marcellus, 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Constantine, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic at Howardsville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Middle school wrestling
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 5 p.m.