Tuesday, April 9 Sports Schedule
Baseball
Three Rivers varsity at Portage Northern (DH), 4 p.m.
Portage Northern JV at Three Rivers (DH), 4 p.m.
Burr Oak at Mendon (DH), 4 p.m.
Centreville at Kalamazoo Christian (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Niles Brandywine at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Schoolcraft at Sturgis (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Three Rivers at Portage Northern (DH), 4 p.m.
Burr Oak at Mendon (DH), 4 p.m.
Niles Brandywine at Constantine (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Howardsville at White Pigeon (DH), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Three Rivers at Vicksburg Jamboree, Angels Crossing, 4 p.m.
Track and Field
Three Rivers at Edwardsburg, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Bronson at Three Rivers, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Kalamazoo Central at Three Rivers, 5 p.m.
Sturgis at Schoolcraft, 5 p.m.
College softball
Glen Oaks at Lake Michigan (DH), 3 p.m.