TR's Haradine medals at Don Lukens Invite; boys 3200 relay fifth

KALAMAZOO — Friday’s Don Lukens Invitational hosted by Kalamazoo Loy-Norrix had the feel of a regional track and field meet.

Three Rivers competed against a field that included 10 Division 1 schools and six Division 2 schools.

Although the Wildcats finished in ninth place in the girls’ meet with 22 points, and 13th in the boys’ meet with two points, Wildcat head coaches James Phillips and Alex Schmidtendorff both feel the experience of the meet will pay off for their respective teams over the next few weeks.

A big highlight on the day for Three Rivers in the girls’ meet was Campbell Haradine, who earned the Lady Cats’ only medal by finishing second overall in the pole vault.

“Campbell has been working hard all year, and she is having some much deserved success,” said Phillips, head Wildcats’ girls’ coach.

“With the conference championships coming up two weeks from today, we need to keep improving and stay healthy.”

Haradine was runners-up in the event (7-6 1/5).

Sisters Alexandria Deel and Mackenzie Deel of Three Rivers tied for sixth (7 1/5) in pole vault.

Three Rivers’ 3200-meter relay team of Hadley Miller, Stephanie McLochlin, Shelby Krawczak and Kaitlin Ritchie took fourth (10:52.17).

Three Rivers finished sixth in the 800 relay (1:53,56) with Ritchie, Desiree Sussdorf, Romina Schneider and Anayshia Arnold.

Janelle Sussdorf of Three Rivers earned seventh in the 300 hurdles (55.08).

Carissa Kelley placed fourth for the Lady Cats in the 3200 (12:43.96).

Janelle Sussdorf, Gracie Bowers, McLochlin and Krawczak were sixth (4:33.42).

Krawczak took sixth in long jump (15-5).

Miller finished fourth in high jump (4-8).

In the boys’ meet, Three Rivers’ 3200 relay team of Jon Scare, Evan Griffioen, Logan Borst and Cole Appoloni finished fifth with a season-best time of 8:55.

“This was a high quality meet and the team contixnues to compete well. We’re still growing and learning as a group. I couldn’t be happier with the effort,” Schmidtendorff said.

