TRMS hoopsters win three out of four

SOUTH HAVEN — The Three Rivers Middle School seventh and eighth grade A teams were both victorious at South Haven Wednesday in Wolverine Conference games.

Three Rivers won the seventh grade A game 25-12 over South Haven.

Macy Ivins scored nine points for the Lady Cats, while Lydia Jepsen and McKenna Cupp added four points each.

The Lady Cats’ seventh-grade A team is now 2-1 overall.

Three Rivers was victorious in the eight-grade B contest 39-4 over South Haven. The Lady Cats improve to 3-0.

Alivia Knapp scored 18 points for Three Rivers. Kali Heivilin scored eight and Natalie Barnes four for the Lady Cats.

The Three Rivers seventh and eighth grade B teams hosted Colon on Wednesday.

Three Rivers lost the eighth-grade B game 21-13.

Mercedez Keen scored six points for the Lady Cats. Zoe Swartz chipped in with five points and Magaly Hernandez add two points for Three Rivers, now 0-2.

Three Rivers’ seventh-grade B team defeated Colon 10-6. Ava Glass scored six points and Caleigh Barth added four points for the Lady Cats, now 1-1.

