TRMS hoopsters split with Paw Paw

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers eighth-grade A and B girls’ basketball teams split their games at home Monday with Paw Paw.

Three Rivers won the eighth-grade A game 47-2 over Paw Paw to remain unbeaten this season at 5-0.

Kali Heivilin scored 20 points for the Lady Cats. Alivia Knapp added 11, Natalie Barnes eight, Clariana Thomas chipped in four and Maddie Awe and Illy Taylor both scored two points.

Three Rivers lost the eighth-grade B game to Paw Paw 32-11.

The Lady Cats (0-3) were led in scoring by Mercedez Keen with six points. Zoe Swartz added three points and Brooklyn Furlong added two points.

Three Rivers defeated host Paw Paw in the seventh-grade A game 24-8.

Zoe McGlothlen scored six points for the Lady Cats. Lydia Jepsen, Jenna Ellis and Rylie Glass all scored four points apiece for the Lady Cats, now 4-1.

Three Rivers lost the seventh-grade B game to Paw Paw 25-8. The Lady Cats drop to 1-2.

Kayla Watrous scored six points for Three Rivers. Caleigh Barth added two points.

Three Rivers’ seventh and eighth grade A teams host Allegan on Wednesday.

