TRMS goes 1-3 against Otsego in hoops

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Middle School seventh and eighth grade A and B girls’ basketball teams were in action against Otsego on Wednesday.

Three Rivers earned a 28-19 win in the eighth grade A game at home.

Alivia Knapp scored 13 points for Three Rivers, now 7-1 overall. Kali Heivilin added eight points, while Clariana Thomas and Natalie Barnes each scored two and Ellana Haifley, Shantel Blyly and Maddie Awe all added one point each for the Lady Cats.

Three Rivers lost the eighth-grade B game 21-10 at home. Mercedez Keen scored six points for the Lady Cats, now 1-4. Zoe Swartz and Hunter Brunner both added two points apiece.

In the seventh grade A game at Otsego, Three Rivers dropped a 34-21 decisions.

