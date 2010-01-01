TRMS cross country team enjoying a record-breaking season

THREE RIVERS — It’s been one thrill after another for members of the Three Rivers Middle School boys and girls’ cross country teams this fall.

A total of 97 runners are competing in middle school cross country this fall at Three Rivers.

Three Rivers just completed the fourth meet of a 10-meet schedule and are posting some unbelievable performances and times so far.

The TRMS boys’ team, which is led by new boys’ school record holder Javier Kelley-Martinez, is currently the No. 4-ranked Class B middle school boys’ team in the state.

Kelley-Martinez, an eighth grader, came from behind to win a dual-meet race against Otsego and set a new two-mile record with a time of 10:57.

Not only is his time remarkable, but Kelley-Martinez excels in the sport despite battling asthma.

“I run with an inhaler during the race. I just try to breathe deeper so it stops hurting,” said Kelley-Martinez, who has been running for two years.

“I enjoy the competition the most. In the race that I set the record there was another runner ahead of me and I ended up catching him in the last 200 meters. He went out too fast in the first mile and didn’t have much left at the end of the race.”

Major, also an eighth grader, set a new girls’ school record over the same distance with a time of 12:29.

Five of the Top 20 All-time TRMS times for boys have been set this season, while three of the Top 20 girls times are from 2018 as well.

Please see Tuesday's print or E-edition for full article.