TRMS CC teams sparkle in Centreville Invitational

CENTREVILLE — The Three Rivers Middle School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in last Saturday’s Centreville Invitational.

Both teams ran a 1.75 mile course and fared well.

The Three Rivers boys finished first overall in a dominating team performance.

Jaciel Castro finished second overall to lead Three Rivers. Kaid Hasse placed fifth.

Other top performances came from Zac Gowan who finished in 13th place, Brody Fletcher (15th), Noah Humbert (18th), Henry Veale (19th), and Seth Luegge (21st).

Three Rivers had nine boys score in the top 30 finishers and medal.

“It was a great win for the boys,” said Three Rivers coach Jason Muckel.

Three Rivers finished second in the girls’ race.

Autumn Major was the top Three Rivers runner with a third-place finish followed by Stasiuk in fourth.

Other noticeable performances came from Anezka Prada (21st) and Ava Glass (25th).

“It was a great start to the season and we hope to continue that momentum on Thursday when we travel to Sturgis for a conference invite with Dowagiac, Edwardsburg, and Sturgis,” Muckel added.