TRLL softball player Schroeder wins 7/8 state Pitch, Hit, Run Title

Three Rivers Little League was represented in the Detroit Tigers Team Championship at Comerica Park in the Pitch, Hit and Run Competition on Saturday, June 8.

Autumn Schroeder, age 8 and a third grader at Andrews Elementary School in Three Rivers, finished first in the 7/8 year-old softball Pitch, Hit and Run Team Championship at Comerica.

Pitch, Hit and Run is for little league baseball and softball players ages 7-14. There are four categories at the local level and a participant must win one in order to advance to sectional competition.

Schroeder won all four (Hit, Pitch, Run and top overall score) in the local competition.