TRLL softball player reaches state in Pitch, Hit and Run Competition

DETROIT — Giavanna Newburry will have an early wakeup call this morning.

But the seven-year little league pitching machine softball player and first grade student at Andrews Elementary School in Three Rivers doesn’t mind getting up a little earlier than normal.

Giavanna has qualified for state competition in the 7-8 year-old division for Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Newburry, along with her parents Damian and Joslyn Newburry, will arrive at Comerica Park for check in at 7:30 a.m. The competition will begin at 8 a.m.

Pitch, Hit and Run is a free one-day event for boys and girls ages 7-14. It is the official skills competition of Major League Baseball.

Participants compete in a competition in either the baseball or softball division and have the opportunity to advance through four levels of competition include local, sectionals, Tigers’ Team Championship (state competition) and the National Finals, which are held during the MLB All-Star Week.



