VICKSBURG — The Three Rivers 7-8 year-old Pitching Machine Softball All-Star team brings a 3-0 record into today’s final pool play game against Schoolcraft.

Tonight’s game begins at 7:15 p.m. on softball field No. 3 at the Vicksburg Little League Complex.

Three Rivers defeated Portage Blue 9-3 in its first game on Tuesday, June 18.

In its second game last Thursday, Three Rivers earned a 12-9 victory over Westwood.