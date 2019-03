Howardsville Christian’s boys basketball season came to an end with 68-56 loss to Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian in Tuesday’s regional semifinals at Mendon.

Tim Jergens’ Eagles finish with a record of 22-2.

Tri-Unity advances to face the winner of the New Buffalo/Muskegon Heights game in Thursday’s regional finals at 6 p.m.

Howardsville gave Tri-Unity all it could handle from start to finish.