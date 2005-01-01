TRHS to welcome seven former athletes into Athletic Hall of Fame

THREE RIVERS — The atmosphere inside the high school gymnasium Friday evening promises to be filled with memories and excitement as seven new individuals are inducted into Three Rivers Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2019 induction class includes Joslynn (Evans) Newburry, Kendra Kutz, David Booko, Nic Thompson, the late Doug Losik, Alex Schmidtendorff and Coach James Best.

The induction ceremony will take place in between the girls and boys varsity basketball games at home against Dowagiac around approximately 7 p.m. The girls’ game tips off at 5:45 p.m. with the boys’ contest slated to start at 7:15 p.m.

Hall of Fame Committee member Kim Losik stated that induction ceremonies are held once every two years.

Here is background on each of the inductees.

Kendra Kutz

Kutz, a 2005 Three Rivers graduate, earned varsity letters in basketball and softball.

