TRHS Volleyball Camp attracts 24

THREE RIVERS — A group of 24 girls in grades 5-7 are learning the basics of the game at the Three Rivers High School Volleyball Camp this week.

Three Rivers varsity volleyball coach Erik Kore, along with members of his team, are running the camp.

This week’s emphasis is on individual skills and an introduction to the team concept. A lot of time will be spent with campers on the basics of the game including setting, passing and hitting.

“Volleyball is a little bit different from other sports. It’s really important to learn the right technique from the start and develop that skill through lots of repetition,” Kore said.

