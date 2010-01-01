TRHS grad coaches Spring Arbor high jumper to national title

SPRING ARBOR — For the second time this year, a Three Rivers native has helped put Spring Arbor University Athletics in the national spotlight.

Back in March, Ryan Cottingham, a Three Rivers native, coached Spring Arbor to a NAIA Division II National Championship in men’s basketball.

On May 25 in Gulf Shores, Ala., Erika Vogel, formerly Schroll, coached SAU freshman high jumper Kyara Black to a NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championship.

The title by Black was SAU’s first-ever outdoor national title in the women’s high jump.

Not only was Black’s victory the program’s first title in the high jump, but also SAU’s first-ever women’s outdoor win in any event at the national meet.

ìI am extremely proud of Kyara,î said Vogel. ìShe needed to compete tough in order to have a chance to get top eight and she did that by clearing on the first attempt for the first four heights and then she stepped up big when it was down to her and a young lady from University of British Columbia. She competed with strength, confidence and a humble heart. Winning, the school record and a PR are great, but the way she competed spoke volumes for someone who is just a freshman. The sky is the limit for this young lady.î

Vogel, a graduate of Three Rivers, still owns the school high jump record of 5-6 1/2 and is a member of the TRHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

After high school, Vogel attended CMU for four years where she participated four years in the high jump and multi-events. At CMU, she won more than 25 high jump competitions during her career, including two Mid-American Conference titles and still holds the school record at 1.84 meters (6-0 1/2). She qualified for the 2010 NCAA DI Indoor National Championships and earned 12th place in the high jump and qualified for the USATF Outdoor Nationals where she finished ninth.